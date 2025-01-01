Pakistan faces critical blood shortage, says WHO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan receives less than half of the five million blood donations it needs annually, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Friday, spotlighting major gaps in the country’s healthcare system. The WHO emphasized the importance of voluntary blood donation and pledged continued support to promote it.

Of the approximately 2.3 million blood donations collected in Pakistan each year, around 1.9 million come from family or replacement donors. Only 18 percent are voluntary and unpaid, according to official data cited by the WHO. This heavy reliance on non-voluntary donors often leads to treatment delays and heightened risks for patients with chronic illnesses such as thalassemia, hemophilia, and cancer, who require regular transfusions.

“Medical facilities in Pakistan need over five million donations annually, and this number is projected to rise to 5.6 million by 2030,” the WHO stated in a message released on World Blood Donor Day. “Currently, only about 2.3 million donations are being made each year.”

To raise awareness, the WHO and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences organized a blood donation drive, drawing participation from around 150 volunteers. The event was held under the theme: “Give blood, give hope – together we save lives.”

The WHO underscored that voluntary blood donations are the safest and most sustainable, as such donors are less likely to transmit infectious diseases. Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Pakistan, noted that one blood donation can save up to three lives.

“Every patient who needs blood should have access to it,” Dr. Luo said. “The WHO remains committed to supporting Pakistan in building a robust blood service system that ensures voluntary donations and a reliable supply of safe blood products.”

Pakistan’s Ministry of Health and the WHO jointly called on the public to donate blood voluntarily to help alleviate the ongoing shortage, which is putting immense pressure on hospitals.

Director General of Health Shabana Saleem welcomed WHO’s technical support, noting it would enhance screening and testing capabilities. “Donating blood means giving life,” she said. “We are currently revitalizing the Regional Blood Transfusion Center as part of this effort.”

The WHO concluded by reaffirming its partnership with Pakistan to strengthen blood banks and standardize screening practices, ensuring safe and adequate blood supplies for all in need.