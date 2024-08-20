Pakistan Faces Delays in Securing IMF Bailout as External Financing Remains Unresolved

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is still struggling to secure confirmation on an external financing gap of $3 to $5 billion, even after nearly two months since reaching a staff-level agreement under a new bailout package of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This delay has prevented Pakistan from signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) to formally request the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board to consider approving the $7 billion under the EFF program.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor are expected to sign the LoI on behalf of the government. Once signed, this commitment will be sent to the IMF’s executive board with a formal request for approval of the $7 billion under the 37-month EFF program.

The unresolved external financing remains a significant hurdle in securing the fresh bailout package from the IMF. The IMF has released its executive board’s scheduled agenda items, and Pakistan is not included in the list of countries for which loan approvals will be considered until the end of August 2024.

When contacted regarding the signing of the LoI and the IMF’s executive board’s consideration of Pakistan’s request, Finance Minister Aurangzeb stated, “We are making good progress towards getting the board approval in September.”

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on July 12, 2024, with the expectation that Islamabad’s request would be considered for approval by the IMF’s executive board within four to six weeks. However, the IMF had clearly stated that the agreement was contingent on the timely confirmation of necessary financing assurances from Pakistan’s development and bilateral partners.

Pakistan is facing a pressing challenge, as it is required to repay $26.2 billion in external debt during the current fiscal year 2024-25. Out of this amount, $12.3 billion will be rolled over. The government had initially aimed to secure a rollover for three years, but countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have only committed to a one-year rollover.

As the deadline looms, the government continues its efforts to secure the required financing, knowing that failure to do so could jeopardize the entire bailout package. With the IMF’s executive board not scheduled to review Pakistan’s case until September, the pressure is mounting on Islamabad to finalize the necessary financial assurances and move forward with the LoI.