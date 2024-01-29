Pakistan Fertilizer Industry organized a dealers’ convention

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Fertilizer Industry including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Fauji Fertilizer Bin-Qasim Limited (FFBL), Engro Fertilizers Limited, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited and Agritech Limited organized a dealers’ convention on 29th January, 2024 at Flatties Hotel, Lahore.

The management of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers from all over the country attended the convention. The convention was arranged to apprise the dealers about availability of fertilizers, imports of Urea by Government of Pakistan and to devise a strategy to ensure availability of Urea and all fertilizers as per suggested price of the Company. The Following top management of the fertilizer industry participated in the convention:

Mr. Ather Javed: Group General Manager Marketing, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd

Mr. Atif Muhammad Ali: Vice President Marketing, Engro Fertilizers Limited

Ms. Rabel Saduzai: Director Marketing & Sales, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited

Mr. Tanveer Raza: Head of Marketing, Agritech Limited

Mr. Shakeel Ahmad: Advisor Marketing, Fauji Fertilizer Bin-Qasim Limited

The other senior management from fertilizer industry also participated in the Dealers’ Convention and shared valuable thoughts to devise the future strategy.

The Management of fertilizer companies informed the dealers that companies are making all out efforts to produce fertilizers as per the capacity of manufacturing plants. In the meantime, Government is also very serious and active for ensuring availability and supply of fertilizers to the farmers all over the country on control rates.

The government has taken the initiative of importing Urea to make up the shortage for smooth availability of the fertilizers to the farmers. The Management of Fertilizer Industry apprised the participants about current status of fertilizers situation, distribution and supply system.

He further added that with imported Urea by government of Pakistan, the stocks position has improved significantly to meet the fertilizer requirement at national level. For immediate supply of imported urea, required arrangements are being completed, and in a few days, substantial volumes of imported urea would also be available in the market. The dealers were urged to refrain from any practices of black marketing, fertilizer hoarding and ensure sales of fertilizers to farmers on control rates.

This was specifically highlighted that the most important and staple food crop of Pakistan is at very critical stage of Urea use, therefore, we all stakeholders need to support government of Pakistan’s farmer supportive efforts for enhancing crop productivity, farmer profitability and National Food Security.

This was further reinforced that we need to make collective efforts to contribute for the agricultural and economic growth of the country with prime focus to attain self-sufficiency in food production to minimize the import bill.

Government has spent foreign exchange to import Urea and Companies are working day night to ensure fertilizer supplies to meet the domestic demand of the country. Similarly, dealers should ensure supply of fertilizers at control rates so that wheat production may not be compromised at any cost.

The government of Pakistan has fixed wheat production target of 32 million tons for current season therefore concerted efforts from all stakeholders are required to achieve this milestone for ending the dependency on wheat imports to meet domestic requirements of food, feed and seed.

The management of fertilizer companies urged the dealers to support government’s initiatives and the efforts of companies for smooth supply of the fertilizers to the farming community.

This was further reinforced that any that any dealer found in malpractices of product hoarding, black marketing and over pricing will be subject to termination of his dealership by the Company and government agencies will take strict action as per law against such elements.

The fertilizer dealers assured their cooperation in smooth handling of fertilizer supply and sales to the farmers on suggested price. They reiterated that all Pakistan dealers will extend their full support to the Government of Pakistan and Fertilizer Industry for smooth sales of fertilizers by discouraging the malpractices.

They urged Government of Pakistan for quick and strong action against miscreants who also affect the credibility of loyal and sincere dealers who perform business in an ethical manner.

The convention ended with a positive note of mutual cooperation from all sides to ensure fertilizer supply on control rates as the fertilizer availability situation is pretty balanced with respect to supply and demand.