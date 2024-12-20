Pakistan finalises Hajj 2025 travel agreements with Saudia Airlines

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs signed an agreement with Saudi Airlines to provide travel facilities for 35,000 government-sponsored pilgrims for Hajj 2025.

A spokesperson from the ministry confirmed that the agreement was formalised during a ceremony at the ministry’s office.

The officials revealed that a similar agreement had already been reached with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to support the pilgrimage operations.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had announced that all the applications received under the government Hajj scheme for 2025 have been accepted.

This decision comes after the ministry declared all applications received by the end of the third extension of Hajj applications as approved.

According to officials, a total of 82,000 Hajj applications were received by the end of the third extension period, falling 7,000 short of the allocated quota. Despite the shortfall, the ministry has assured that every applicant has been approved.