Pakistan fines Turkish airlines over anti-COVID-19 SOPs violation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday imposed Rs100,000 penalty on the Turkish airlines for violating the anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced for all inbound international flights.

“ lt has been noted with serious concern that the Turkish Airlines again transported passengers Abdul Sattar, Passport Number ER9996652 and Tariq Ali, Passport Number RH1796893, from Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to lstanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airlines flight TK0584 on January 13, 2021 without a proof of negative RT-PCR test,” a PCAA news release said

Earlier on October 13 & 23, 2020, the authority had also warned and penalized the airliner to refrain from transporting passengers from Category-B destination to Pakistan without negative RT-PCR test.

The PCAA reiterated “Any recurrent violation of COVID-19 [coronavirus] related SOPs shall be dealt with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorization granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan.”