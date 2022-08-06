Pakistan flays Israeli air strikes on Gaza: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned recent air strikes by Israel on Gaza that resulted in deaths including of a five year old girl, and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said the latest spate of aggression was typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights of the Palestinian people.

It is imperative to immediately stop the aggression. We renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” he added.