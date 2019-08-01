Pakistan formally offers India consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan has been facilitating the peace process with the Taliban to bring peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region.

Addressing weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed with Afghan peace process.

The Spokesperson said matters related to the visit of Taliban as announced the Prime Minister are being finalized.

He said Pakistan has played a pivotal role in taking forward the peace process and our role in this regard has been widely acknowledged.

He said Pakistan will keep on supporting peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

Responding to a question about any progress on US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir issue, the Spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to efforts of the international community for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said the US President’s offer of mediation on Kashmir dispute is a monumental success of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said Kashmir is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, and Pakistan will utilize all options under the UN resolutions if India proceeds to change status of occupied Kashmir in its constitution.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal said India recently has been committing frequent ceasefire violations along Line of Control, targeting civilians.

He said Foreign Office summoned the Indian High Commissioner on 28th and 30th of the last month, and today as well and lodged a strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

There are reports that ten thousand additional Indian forces personnel are being deployed in occupied Kashmir, which will further deteriorate human rights situation in the held territory.

To a question about any progress on Kartarpur corridor project, the Spokesperson said seventy to eighty percent work has been completed on ground as well as on agreement.

Responding to a question about the US sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, the Spokesperson said Pakistan always believes that dialogue and diplomacy should be given a chance.

Pakistan has made formal offer to India for granting of consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Replying to a media query, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan awaits Indian response on this offer.