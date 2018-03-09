Pakistan fought ‘made in America jihad’ after 9/11, Kh Asif tells NA

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said that Pakistan fought ‘made in America jihad’ after 9/11, adding that the whole world knows who is behind Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS).

Speaking in National Assembly, Khawaja Asif alleged that the leaders signed agreement and sold the country for their own interests. He said that the ‘super power’ is in Afghanistan and its 43 percent of the area is occupied by Taliban.

He said that Pakistan has refused to become proxy of America in Afghanistan, asserting that Pakistan will only protect its own interest from now.

Khawaja Asif revealed that we didn’t participate in Yemen war due to internal security threats to Pakistan as we don’t want to become part in any anarchy. He said that innocent people of Syria and Iran are being killed in the name of so-called power.

Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the situation on the Line of Control and Working Boundary is rapidly deteriorating since 2017. He said heavy weapons, including mortars are frequently being used by the Indian Forces, on the civilian population on the Pakistani side of the LOC and the Working Boundary.

Asif continued since the beginning of this year, the Indian occupation forces carried out more than four hundred ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of eighteen innocent Pakistani civilians.

He said this escalation at the LoC and Working Boundary is an attempt to divert the attention of the international community from Indian atrocities in IOK.

Replying to a question in NA, the minister said that the government will increase the number of community welfare officers in those foreign countries, where overseas Pakistanis were living in a large number to resolve their issues timely there.

With the increase of these community welfare officers, the issues of overseas Pakistanis could be addressed in a better way, he added.

He said that the government will make efforts for detained Pakistanis in Saudi Arab and Spain, continuing that the total number of Pakistanis imprisoned in the jails of Spain was 177 at present with the most common charges were drug trafficking, financial fraud, robbery or theft.

In a written reply in the House, Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif said after a negative tweet of the US President, Pakistani leadership decided that Pakistan’s response would be measured. He said that National Security Committee in its meetings afterwards took stock of the entire situation.

Khawaja Asif said, during recent high-level engagements with the visiting US delegations, they were told that the unwarranted allegations by the US President belie the cooperative history of the relationship, which served mutual interests in the region.

The minister said despite the accusations, Pakistan remains committed to the stability of region and supports all efforts towards an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

He said people of Pakistan are prepared to defend their honor, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland.

Advertisements