Pakistan full prepared to respond to any aggression: Asim

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says Pakistan does not want the already fraught situation in the region to escalate, but there should be no doubt that it is fully prepared, and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.

He was briefing New York-based Pakistani journalists about regional situation and efforts made by Pakistani mission to apprise the top UN office-holders and member countries of the threats posed to regional peace and stability as a result of Indian actions.

The Ambassador said India’s disinformation campaign has been busted, and our common friends making utmost efforts for de-escalation, are well aware of who does not want de-escalation to take place.

He told journalists that he held two meetings with UN Secretary General within a week and the President of UN General Assembly in which he briefed them about the dangers of escalation of tension between Pakistan and India.

Asim Iftikhar said he also spoke to the Ambassadors of the OIC Group in New York and explained the seriousness of the regional situation.

He said all options are on the table including convening of the UN Security Council meeting at an appropriate time. He informed that he has taken the members of the UN Security Council into confidence.

The ambassador said Pakistan is acting as a responsible state and has demanded a third-party neutral, credible and transparent probe into the Pahalgam incident. He said Pakistan would welcome UN Secretary General’s intervention in defusing the crisis.

He said he is grateful to the OIC for expressing support to Pakistan and upholding the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in line with the UNSC resolution.