Pakistan gets first iPhone trade-in program

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leading digital conglomerate Jazz has partnered with Mercantile, Apple’s authorized distributor, to introduce the country’s first-ever iPhone trade-in program, a press release said on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, customers can trade in their old PTA-approved iPhone 11 or newer models to receive a discount on the latest iPhone 16 series. Jazz and Mercantile are also offering an additional subsidy bonus on top of the trade-in value.

“As a digital leader, Jazz is committed to bridging the digital divide in Pakistan. Our partnership with Mercantile to launch the first iPhone Trade-In Program reflects our focus on innovation and customer convenience,” Ali Fahd, Head of Marketing at Jazz, said.

“By making premium devices more accessible, we are empowering customers to enhance their digital lifestyle with seamless connectivity and value-added services.”

Nauman Durrani, CEO of Mercantile Pakistan, said the launch would simplify how people in Pakistan could access latest iPhone models:

“By working with Jazz, we’re offering a clear, straightforward way for customers to upgrade from older devices and enjoy a better user experience.”

The program is currently available at Jazz Experience Centers in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. The trade-in offer applies to full-price purchases only and is not available on postpaid installment plans at this stage.

In addition to the trade-in program, Jazz has introduced an exclusive six-month bundle for customers purchasing a PTA-approved iPhone 16 through Jazz. This package includes 200GB of Internet, 6 months of free airtime, e-SIM activation, discount vouchers, and handset insurance worth up to Rs. 100,000 covering theft, loss, and damage for 6 months.

Jazz is also offering the iPhone 16 series on an 18-month installment plan for only postpaid customers, providing flexible payment options to suit varying needs.