Pakistan grants Delhi consular access to two Indian spies

ISLAMABAD (INP): Islamabad has granted consular access to New Delhi for meeting two Indian spies imprisoned in Pakistan. According to media reports, the consular access was provided on the request of the Indian government.

Pakistan decided to grant access to Indian to meet two youth from Occupied Kashmir who were arrested from Gilgit Baltistan on charges of spying for New Delhi. The two Indian spies were identified as 29-year-old Feroze Ahmad Lone and 24-year-old Noor Muhammad Wani. Both belonged to Gorez area of Held Kashmir’s Bandihurah town.

According to the Indian media, both youth had been missing from Occupied Kashmir since November 2018, said the sources and added they had crossed border illegally and got arrested on spying charges. The sources further revealed that the two Indian spies were shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from Gilgit Baltistan prison during the last few days.

A three-member delegation from Indian High Commission in Islamabad met with the two prisoners at Adial Jail, said the diplomatic sources and added the Indian delegation included HC’s first secretary Venkatesh Varlo Sidhara and two staffers – Dharowabar Gujjar and Peetam Singh Kiran. During the meeting, Interior Ministry officers were present, said the diplomatic sources.