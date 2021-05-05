Pakistan grieved at demise of Sehrai: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan while expressing its grief over the demise of senior Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody on Wednesday called for immediate release of incarcerated Kashmiri leadership and all innocent Kashmiris

“The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply grieved at the demise of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody,” Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The senior Kashmiri leader was arrested last year on trumped up charges under the draconian Public Safety Act in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He remained incarcerated in Indian jail under squalid conditions despite serious deterioration of his health and the prevailing COVID-19 crisis. India’s blatant attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle as “terrorism”, and to prosecute its leaders through concocted cases, was a clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions, and international human rights and humanitarian law, it added.

“As the COVID-19 situation in India deteriorates, we also remain deeply concerned over the health and safety of the incarcerated Kashmiri leaders as well as other innocent Kashmiris, languishing in jails at undisclosed locations. Most of these jails are overcrowded and don’t have any provision for precautions against the COVID-19,” the statement mentioned.