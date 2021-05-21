Pakistan hands over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra on Friday handed over three JF-17 Thunder jets to Nigeria, quoting Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson.

The JF-17 is a state-of-the-art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability.

The graceful ceremony was held at Makudri, Air Base, to mark the 57th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force. The ceremony was attended by the defense minister of Nigeria as a special guest. Vice chief of the PA, Air Marshal, Syed Noman Ali also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Nigerian defense minister thanked Pakistan for handing over aircraft and stated that modern JF-17 Thunder jets will help in increasing the capacity of the Nigerian air force.

Air Marshal Noman said Pakistan and Nigeria are enjoying historical bilateral ties. The inclusion of JF-17 Thunder jets into the Nigerian air force will ultimately enhance its capabilities, he added.

Three JF-17 jets were handed over to Nigeria by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex as per the order schedule.