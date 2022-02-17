Pakistan has chance to make history by eradicating polio, says Bill Gates

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Bill Gates, founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who visited Pakistan at the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has said that Pakistan has a chance to make history by eradicating polio. According to a declaration issued on Thursday, Bill Gates attended a meeting of the National Task Force on Polio Eradication.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan appreciated the support of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Pakistan and said that the government is fully committed to eradicate polio from the country.

The prime minister further said that the world must help the 40 million Afghans who are suffering from humanitarian crisis, adding that the southern districts of KP should remain active in the fight against polio, while Pakistan s anti-Coronavirus measures are astonishing. According to the statement, Bill Gates said in a meeting with the Prime Minister that Pakistan has an opportunity to make history by eradicating polio.

He said that Pakistan s steps and commitment to eradicate polio are impressive and we are nearing the end of the fight against polio.

Meanwhile, talking to Co-Founder of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates during one-on-one meeting in Islamabad Thursday, the Prime Minister underlined that the Government is fully committed and determined toward polio eradication.

Imran Khan appreciated and thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for its continued support and partnership with the Government of Pakistan in Polio eradication.

Bill Gates is visiting Pakistan for the first time to attend the meeting of National Task Force for Polio Eradication on the special invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan said Afghanistan being the primary source of Polio incidence in our two bordering provinces requires urgent international support to avert humanitarian crisis including health emergency. He said Pakistan is providing full support for the sake of 40 million Afghan people in need of basic amenities.

Thanking the Prime Minister for invitation and warm hospitality on his first ever visit to Pakistan, Bill Gates highly appreciated the efforts of the leadership, health workers and parents for working tirelessly to ensure that polio never paralyzes a child again. He said despite COVID-19 restrictions, Pakistan has performed amazingly and has continued with polio vaccinations.

During the meeting, the National Task Force on Polio Eradication paid tributes to the 36 frontline workers and 14 law enforcement personnel who lost their lives during polio vaccination to the children across Pakistan. The Prime Minister directed Deputy Commissioners of the districts adjoining Afghanistan borders particularly Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remain vigilant and proactive against contamination of polio virus. Earlier, the Task Force was briefed that Pakistan has completed one year of zero polio incidence. However, the virus has been detected in environmental samples in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan province.

The meeting was apprised that national level Polio vaccination campaigns have been launched in December last year and January this year with the integration of routine immunizations for children. There is effective coordination among Federal and Provincial Governments with support from Law enforcements agencies for provision of security in risk areas. Provincial Governments apprised the meeting about resources allocated towards polio campaign and expressed full commitment towards making Pakistan polio free.

Task Force Meeting was attended by SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Prime Minister AJ&K Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Minister Health Sindh Ms. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Health Minister Balochistan Ehsan Shah, representatives of international organizations and senior officers. Deputy Commissioners from across Pakistan joined via video link. Prime Minister also hosted a luncheon in honour of Bill Gates.

