‘Pakistan has no scarcity of talent, needs laws and privatization of SEOs’

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has no scarcity of talent to groom State own enterprises, but the overall governance framework was missing and government needs laws and graduational privatization of Stae Owned Enterprises (SEOs) to get the national economy on track. It was observed by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail during a seminar regarding improving Corporate Governance and Performance of SOEs held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ms. Qurtualain Hadi, Senior Economist World Bank, and Mr. Anwar Shaikh also offered valuable suggestions regarding the improvement in the functioning, accountability, and productivity of the SEOs through procedural, and administrative measrues and fiscal monitoring.

Finance Minister was of the view that several government enterprises are working satisfactorily including the PIA, SSNGC, and others.

According to him, the incumbent Government aims to introduce reforms to boost the productivity of the State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) and the government has taken major initiatives to bring a pivotal change in their operations.

He said that the government has developed a draft bill regarding the SOEs which has been approved by the National Assembly and awaiting the nod of the Senate of Pakistan to become law.

While shedding light on the economic strategy of the incumbent government, Miftah Ismail said that the present government is focused on stabilizing the national economy through fiscal and international trade measures and the results of these measures would be evident in the coming months. He said that Pakistan has struck a staff-level agreement for the renewal of the EFF with the IMF and the country is likely to get these funds in the coming two weeks.

Miftah told the audience that Pakistan will receive four billion dollars in the next year from the IMF, while some friendly countries will also help facilitate Pakistan worth four billion dollars through the purchase of two power plants, investment in the stock exchange, provision of oil and gas on deferred payments.

According to him, Pakistan’s imports had reduced significantly which created a balance between inflows and outflows of the dollar while the pressure on the Pakistan rupee will release in next month and the Pakistani currency will gain momentum. While speaking at the seminar, the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the time has now reached to improve the governance and performance of our SOEs.

She was of the view that there was a need to bring transparency and accountability in the functioning of the SEOs to enhance their performance and curb financial mismanagement.

While commenting on current economic woes, Aisha said that the government has mobilized resources in the current budget to sail the country out of economic woes including debts and deficits.

The Senior Economist of the Asian Development Bank, Mr. Laisiasa Tora said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is persistently supporting the initiatives of the government of Pakistan in implementing its SEOs reforms agenda.

According to Mr. Tora, the ADB will continue its help in rebuilding the SEOs through the provision of fiscal and technical assistance to the government of Pakistan in the future.

