Pakistan has officially applied for financial assistance: Lagarde

JAKARTA: Chief of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde said that Pakistan has officially requested for financial assistance on Thursday.

According to International news agency, Lagarde said she met with Pakistan’s Finance Minister Asad Umar and members of their economic team.

She added that the Pakistan’s economic team had requested financial assistance from the IMF to counter the challenges that Pakistan are facing in the economic sector.

She further added that IMF team will visit Islamabad in the coming weeks to initiate discussions for a possible IMF-supported economic program.

Earlier today, Lagarde had said she would meet with Pakistani officials today with expectations that Islamabad will request a bailout of its shaky economy. “I’m assuming that there might be a program request on their part, but that has not been discussed and we will explore that this afternoon,” she had told a press briefing.

Umar announced earlier this week that the government would seek talks with the IMF on a “stabilization recovery program”.

Pakistan has gone to the IMF several times since the late 1980s. The most recent was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis.

