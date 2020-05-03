Pakistan have lost more than three and a half talented players: Harsha

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has said that Pakistan’s cricket have lost more than three and a half talented players over the last decade.

While speaking on former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja’s official YouTube channel, Bhogle named seamer Mohammad Asif, pacer Mohammad Amir and batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal as the players who did not do justice to their talent.

Amir and Asif, along with former captain Salman Butt, were banned for a significant period of time for their role in the infamous 2010 spot-fixing scandal. Only Amir made comeback to international cricket but his performances have left a lot to be desired since the return.

Meanwhile, Akmal is currently banned for three-years over failure to report match-fixing approaches. Shehzad, on the other hand, has also remained under the scanner for his off the field activities.

“Pakistan have lost more than three and a half talented players in last 10 years,” said Bhogle. “First would be Mohammad Asif, who many batsmen still rate as the best they faced. I would still say Pakistan has lost Mohammad Amir, although he has bowled well at times.”

“Third would Umar Akmal and more than half would be Ahmed Shehzad,” he added. Bhogle was also surprised to see the, now-suspended, fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) taking place entirely in Pakistan. “To be honest, I did not think that PSL would take place in Pakistan but it did and that is a huge thing,” he said.