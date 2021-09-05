Pakistan hosts meeting on Afghanistan situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the Special Representatives/ Envoys of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan.

Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambass-ador Mohammad Sadiq, chaired the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Office said on twitter.

Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan.

He added that a prosperous and peaceful Afghan-istan would provide impetus to economic integration, strong people-to-people linkages, enhanced trade, and regional connectivity. The Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact.

Ambassador Sadiq in his twitter post said colleagues from the neighbouring countries were unanimous that peace in Afghanistan was vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region.