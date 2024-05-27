Pakistan improves on WEF’s TTDI 2024

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has shown significant improvements in its global rankings of the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI). Keeping the base year 2019, Pakistan has improved 20 ranks and scores at 101 on the TTDI in 2024.

According to the press release, Pakistan is classified as a lower-middle-income economy and part of the AsiaPacific regional group in the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024.

The top countries on the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) in 2024 are the United States, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Italy, and Switzerland. These countries have been recognized for their favorable business environments, open travel policies, well-developed transport, tourism, and ICT infrastructure, as well as rich natural, cultural, and non-leisure attractions.

They collectively accounted for over 75% of the Travel & Tourism industry GDP in 2022 and 70% of GDP growth between 2020 and Within the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan shows potential, especially in natural resources and cultural assets.

However, challenges remain, particularly in air transport infrastructure and tourist services. Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its tourism sector are evident, with various initiatives to improve ICT readiness and cultural resources. Speaking on the occasion, Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan and the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum said, “Pakistan’s scores identify the struggling efforts done by the institutional efforts in the country. Institutions like the Pakistan Tourism Development

Authority and its team have made significant efforts in making Pakistan a more attractive and affordable tourism destination”. He further said, “The efforts of the World Bank have been pivotal in supporting integrated tourism in the country”. Jahangir said that the collective efforts put in by PTDC and other institutions along with the World Bank have brought the stakeholders on a single platform and successfully created public policy dialogues.

This is enabling the provinces to learn best practices from each other”. The initiatives under PTDC on the National Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTTCI) have enabled a structure of institutional learning. This is impacting the improvement of Pakistan’s rankings manifold. The data from the National Index can further improve rankings if the international travel and tourism data are reflected in the national and provincial strategies. It is worth mentioned here that The T&T sector’s post-pandemic growth continues, but recovery has been mixed, with challenges such as labor shortages and infrastructure constraints.

Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, along with high-income economies, continue to have the most favorable conditions for T&T development. Developing economies like Pakistan have shown improvement in TTDI scores but need further investment in enabling conditions.