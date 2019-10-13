Pakistan increases tariffs on Afghan Pomegranate

KABUL (TOLO News): Pakistan has increased tariffs by three times in Afghanistan’s pomegranate as the harvest season of the fruit arrives.

The raff was around 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($637) on every truck which carried pomegranate to Pakistan, but not it has increased to 300,000 Pakistani rupees (over $1,900), according to the Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

“We have shared this matter with Afghan government officials, but the challenge has not been removed so far,” said Nasrullah Zaheer, head of the chamber.

Pomegranate exporters said the decision by the Pakistani government will affect the market of the fruit in the country.

“The tariffs have been increased. Over 70 people are working in my farm. And meanwhile, pomegranate prices have also reduced in the local market. This has highly affected the farmers and local investors,” said Abdul Jalil, an investor.

“We sent a truck carrying pomegranate to Pakistan this week. The price for 14 kilograms of pomegranate is 24,000 Pakistani rupees ($153). But pomegranate’s prices have reduced by 50 percent in Pakistan,” Jalil explained.

Farmers said there should be efforts by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to remove the tariffs on Afghan pomegranate exports.

“We earn 50,000 to 100,000 Pakistani rupees ($318 to $637) but it is not sufficient. The tariffs have increased and it has affected our business,” said Aminullah, a farmer in Kandahar.

“Government should pay the required attention and find an alternative for exporting Afghan pomegranate instead of Pakistan. We are affected every year due to such decisions by Pakistan,” said Abdul Ghafoor, a farmer in Kandahar.

This comes as the Afghan government has opened air corridors with India, China and some Central Asian countries to export the country’s exports.

