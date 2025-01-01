Pakistan, India exchange prisoners at Wagah border

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan and India exchanged one prisoner each at the Wagah-Attari border crossing on Wednesday.

According to security sources, the exchange took place under tight security arrangements with both countries handing over officials who had been in each other’s custody.

Indian national Purnam Kumar Shah – constable of the Border Security Force – was released by Pakistan and handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

Meanwhile, Indian officials returned Muhammad Allah, a Punjab Rangers official, to Pakistan.

The circumstances under which the two individuals had crossed into each other’s territories remain unclear.

However, officials confirmed that both sides had coordinated through diplomatic channels for their repatriation.

Pakistan rejects Modi’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected what it termed “provocative and inflammatory assertions” made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warning that such remarks risk further destabilising an already tense regional environment and represent a “dangerous escalation.”

In a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, Islamabad described the Indian premier’s recent address as “rooted in misinformation, political opportunism, and a blatant disregard for international law.”

“At a time when the world is making concerted efforts to restore regional peace and stability, such statements only serve to derail progress,” the spokesperson said, adding that India’s portrayal of Pakistan as seeking a ceasefire in “despair and frustration” was a “blatant lie.”

The ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control, according to the FO, was the result of diplomatic engagement, facilitated by several friendly countries who urged de-escalation. “Pakistan remains committed to this understanding and continues to take steps towards regional stability,” the statement said.