Pakistan, India talks next month

LAHORE (INP): Another round of water talks with India on contentious projects will be held next month, quoting sources, media reported on Wednesday. Pakistan’s Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, for another round of talks to discuss disputed water projects under the Indus Water Treaty, sources said.

An Indian delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in October. The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in May 2022. The two sides will discuss Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai and other controversial water projects of India.

The Indian side has assured to arrange visits/inspections of Pakal Dul and other controversial water projects, the sources added. In the last meeting, Islamabad sought New Delhi’s response to its objections over Indian water projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai. Pakal Dul is a hydropower project with expected gross storage of 108,000 acre feet of water. The project was designed in a manner that would facilitate the dam being filled every monsoon season between June and August. Islamabad’s position on the controversial project was that the design of the project could affect the flow of the Chenab River in Pakistan. This would have a direct impact on the agricultural areas adjacent to Marala Headworks near Sialkot.

Related