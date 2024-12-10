Pakistan, Indonesia vow to strengthen bilateral ties

F.P. Report

CAIRO : Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the momentum in bilateral relations with particular emphasis on further deepening economic and commercial ties.

The understanding to this effect came in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo.

Both the leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the multilateral fora.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan appreciates Indonesia’s support in achieving sectoral partner status in ASEAN and membership of ASEAN Regional Forum.

He said that Pakistan looks forward to becoming a Full Dialogue Partner of ASEAN with Indonesia’s support.

The Prime Minister termed Indonesia as a reliable trade partner of Pakistan, particularly as a palm oil supplier. He said that Pakistan relies on imports to meet its vegetable oil needs.

Both the leaders also reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza urging for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian question, with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Prime Minister congratulated Prabowo Subianto on assuming the office of the President and also extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan at his early convenience. The Indonesian President graciously accepted the invitation.