Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) held

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The three days Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) 23 culminated at Karachi.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari graced the closing session as Chief Guest while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present during the event.

Addressing the audience, the Chief Guest highlighted that Pakistan Navy has been the driving force to spearhead the dynamic initiatives in Maritime domain and has rendered invaluable services for the socio-economic uplift of Coastal areas. The minister also underlined that Government is launching new projects for beneficial collaborations and successful maritime business partnerships. The Chief Guest added that recommendations of the conference will provide guidelines to embark on profitable initiatives for accelerating development of maritime sector and conduct of next PIMEC in 2025.

Earlier, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan extended profound appreciations to the visiting delegates, scholars and experts on maritime affairs and valued exhibitors for their forthcoming participation and dynamic presence during the event. He also emphasized that through PIMEC, Pakistan’s ocean based industry will come together, exchange ideas and creates new avenues for prosperous future of Pakistan’s Blue Economy. The Admiral also praised the efforts of NIMA for successful conduct of International Maritime Conference on the theme of ‘Embracing Blue Economy – Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries’ during the event.

During the last session of IMC, President MCE Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Maritime Security Director MiDES Malaysia Capt Dr. Tay Yap Leong, Diector of Waterlink Group of Companies Mr. Ahsan Malik and Regional Strategy Manager Thales Middle East Mr. Louis Brayle contemplated upon the dynamic theme of ‘ Importance of Secure Oceans and Emerging Trends in Shipping & Port Operations’. The conference was attended by a large number of dignitaries from across the globe, Officers from Defence Forces of Pakistan and friendly countries, academia, media representatives and researchers from local and international think tanks.

In tandem with various activities of the exercise AMAN 23, Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration was held at PNS QASIM Manora, Karachi. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori graced the occasion as Chief Guest and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2023 in a befitting manner.

A large number of observers, foreign diplomats, personnel from the participating navies, Government officials/ civil dignitries and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the Counter terrorism demonstration.

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 is being conducted under the slogan of “Together for Peace”. The weeklong Exercise provides the forum to various participating nations to interact and promote Maritime cooperation.