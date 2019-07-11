Pakistan invites Commonwealth countries to invest in SEZs under CPEC

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi has said he has invited Commonwealth countries to invest in Special Economic Zones to be established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Addressing a news conference in London today, he said the CPEC is a mega connectivity project which will ensure sustainable economic growth.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is encouraging investment environment in the country.

He said the european countries should open legal pathways for import of skilled and semi skilled workforce from countries such as Pakistan.

Talking to key investors Foreign Minister said Pakistan offers best investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure development.

He said we are inviting British as well as international investors and business companies, through economic diplomacy, to come to Pakistan and take benefit of government’s positive policies.

British investors welcomed the foreign minister for visiting the United Kingdom and having an exclusive meeting with them.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on various important matters, including investment.

Pakistan High Commissioner Nafeez Zakaria was also present during the meeting.

Addressing a ceremony arranged by United Pashtun Society in London, Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the expatriate Pakistanis in Britain will continue to play their role for protection of Pakistan’s interests.

He said overseas Pakistan are greatly contributing to national economy by sending their remittances.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government will take every possible step for the welfare and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

He said the government is taking concrete steps to build a better and prosperous Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed the government’s commitment to resolve issues of journalists and ensure them the freedom of expression as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan. Addressing an international conference on freedom of media in London on Thursday, he said PTI government is determined to uphold the sanctity of press.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan society is a land of diverse views, divergent opinions and an ardent supporter of freedom of expression. He said media in Pakistan is freer, diverse and powerful today than many developing countries. It is also ahead of its counterparts in many democracies that work for specific agenda or sectoral interests.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the need for clear, impartial and critical news has increased in the age of fake news.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Canadian foreign minister Christina Alexandra in in London today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction over the status of bilateral existing ties with Canada.

PTV reports that Christina Alexandra extended invitation to Shah Mahmooq Qureshi to visit her country.

Matters related bilateral ties and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.