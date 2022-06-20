Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance energy cooperation

TEHRAN (Agencies): Pakistan and Iran decided to enhance energy cooperation as understanding to this effect was reached during a one-on-one meeting of Minister for Energy Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian in Tehran on Monday.

A week ago, during his visit to Iran, the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed to enhance commercial and economic activities for prosperity of the people of both the countries during joint news conference alongside his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Bilawal reiterated saying, “We have also committed to enhance energy cooperation by importing additional electricity from Iran”.

Radio Pakistan reported that Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday held meeting with Iran’s Minister for Energy Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran and discussed various aspects of electricity supply from Polan (Iran) to Gwadar. An understanding to this effect was reached during a one-on-one meeting of Minister for Energy Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian in Tehran on Monday. The meeting was aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in energy field between both the neighbours.

Both sides discussed various aspects of electricity supply from Pollan to Gwadar as Khurram Dastgir lauded the energy cooperation between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the relations. The meeting was also aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in the field of energy between both the neighbours, said a press release issued here. Khurram lauded Iran for its cooperation in energy sector and reiterated his country’s commitment to further strengthen the relations. He underscored the need to expedite the electricity import project. Both long term and short-term energy plans also came under discussion.

