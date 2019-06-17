Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance mutual cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation on border related matters and economic issues.

This agreement came during a meeting between Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah with Iranian Deputy Minister for Interior Hossein Zolfaghari in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister assured full possible support from Pakistan to eradicate all obstacles in the way of regional and economic development.

Iranian Deputy Minister appreciated the cooperation and support given to him during his visit to Pakistan.

He highlighted that things have improved for better regarding the security, drugs and human trafficking issues and this could not have been possible without the tireless efforts of government and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Honordoost was also present during the meeting.