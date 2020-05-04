Pakistan, Iran agree to exchange experiences to overcome pandemic

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have expressed resolve to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences to overcome challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The resolve came during a virtual meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education, Saeed Namaki on video today.

The two leaders discussed bilateral matters, prevailing Coronavirus situation and shared measures taken by each other’s governments to manage the Covid-19.

Briefing the Iranian Health Minister on anti-Corona measures taken by PTI-led government, Dr. Zafar Mirza said Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself monitoring the prevailing situation, while National Command and Operation Center is collecting and managing data about the pandemic.

The Iranian Health Minister highlighted close and fraternal relations between the two countries, and said Iran is willing to share its experiences with Pakistan about Coronavirus.