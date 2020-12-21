Pakistan- Iran open new border crossing for trade and tourism

Pakistan and Iran Inaugurated a new official border crossing point of Rimadan-Gabd on Saturday. The new crossing points connects Rimadan, Iranian town and Gabd, a border town of Pakistan. The inauguration ceremony was attended by high government dignitaries from both Sides. Ms. Zubaida Jalal, Pakistan Minister for Defense Production and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami represented their countries at this occasion.

Pakistan and Iran already have a crossing point at Taftan, which is being used between two countries for trade, transportation of goods and tourism. Pakistani and Iranian officials announced to open one more border gateway of Pishin-Mand crossing point between two Countries in coming days. The new opening points will help increase the economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad. It will also help in reduction of smuggling, illegal immigration and border crossing, human trafficking and facilitate the livelihood of the residents of border areas of Pakistan.

There is huge scope of bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan. Presently, Pakistan imports petrochemical, iron, steel, liquefied petroleum products, dry fruits and ceramic products from Iran. While Pakistan exports to Iran are rice, meat, cotton, agricultural products, vegetables and seeds. Currently, Pakistan Iran bilateral trade stands at $ 359 million including Pakistan export to Iran US $36 million and import from Iran US $ 323 million. These numbers are drastically disappointing despite huge opportunities both countries could not promote bilateral trade.

Recently, Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri offered initiation of barter trade with Pakistan’s energy and agricultural sectors during a meeting with Pakistani businessmen in Karachi. Nazeri showed dismayed over insignificant bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan and showed willingness to facilitate Pakistan private sector for barter trade to increase bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a quite useful forum of Pakistan, Iran and Turkey. This forum is steadily working for resumption of old trade routes and opening of new routes to promote bilateral and trilateral trade and tourism opportunities. Currently, ECO is working on resumption of railway train among the three member Countries in coming days. The train operation will provide easy, economical and safe traveling and transportation of cargo among the members states.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project of China Road and Belt Initiative (BRI) and it runs through Pakistan’s mainland from North to South (Karachi) and South West (Gawadar). CPEC is a light of hope for Pakistan economic revival. China and Iran have vast trade relations. China needs uninterrupted oil supply for its economic growth and its fears that US can blocked its Sea route of oil supply in case of any US-China confrontation. Therefore, China has an alternative oil supply route of CPEC, which will be extended up to Iran and beyond in near future to ensure secure and continuous oil supply for its growth. Pakistan must prepare itself for new opportunities of its economic and social development. This is the era of regional and inter-continental connectivity. Pakistan has connected its cities and towns through highways, motorways and CPEC routes in this decade. Now Pakistan should move toward regional connectivity with China, Afghanistan, Iran and beyond. Now, it is time that Pakistan should move from a security state toward a socio-economic state to achieve the status of a developed nation. If Pakistan just plays the role of a corridor among China and rest of the World, it can resolve all economic issues. Pakistan needs a stable democratic government, peaceful regional environment and stability in the country. Pakistan must stay away from conflicts, instability, unrest and focus on only economic revival policy. The world is moving forward and we need to be in step with it in right direction to become a successful nation.