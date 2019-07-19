Pakistan, Iran to expedite work on new border crossings

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Thursday mutually agreed to speed up the pace of work for the opening of new border crossings and effective border management.

The understanding was reached at the second session of a meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Higher Border Commission (HBC).

The Pakistani delegation was led by Director General (Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey) at the Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, whereas the Iranian side was headed by Director General of International Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani.

In 2017, Pakistan and Iran had established the HBC for improved border management after several Iranian border guards were killed in a terrorist attack in the border region.

The first session of the commission was held in Tehran on 17 July 2017. The second session was held in follow up of the decision taken by the leadership of the two countries during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran in April this year.

“During the session, the two sides held constructive discussions for effective implementation of existing border mechanisms within the relevant frameworks including the agreement for the administration of the Pakistan-Iran border of 1960. They agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in these areas,” the FO said in a statement.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expedite opening new border crossing points with mutual understanding,” it added.

Two sides also emphasized the necessity of updating border maps and border pillar descriptions, in addition to carrying out joint border surveys.