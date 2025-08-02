Pakistan, Iran vow to strengthen defence ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Minister of Defence Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Saturday called on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif during his official visit.

The two ministers discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and counterterrorism efforts.

The meeting also focused on exploring ways to enhance defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Khawaja Asif emphasised the importance of defence diplomacy in addressing shared security challenges.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and reiterated Iran’s desire to build strong defence relations based on mutual respect, shared values, and trust.

Both the leaders vowed to continue collaboration to enhance Pakistan-Iran defence relations and contribute to regional prosperity and security.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations.

Iranian foreign minister is on Pakistan visit with President Pezeshkian.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to focus on regional stability, enhanced trade, and greater economic cooperation.