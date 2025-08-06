Pakistan, Iraq agree to strengthen maritime cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to strengthen their maritime cooperation and explore new sea routes by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a ferry service between Umm Qassar Port in Iraq and Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and a three-member delegation from the Iraqi Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Iraqi delegation was led by Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri.

Welcoming the initiative, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the ferry connection can leverage both countries’ shared cultural and religious bonds while unlocking new business opportunities.

The initiative to enhance maritime connectivity comes amid growing cross-border religious travel. Last year, over 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Iraq for the Ashura observance, a number both countries view as a strong foundation for establishing regular sea links catering to both pilgrims and traders.

The Minister informed the delegation that Pakistan is also working to set up ferry routes with Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. He said similar arrangements with Iraq could complement these plans, fostering a regional maritime network that meets both economic and strategic goals.

He proposed expanding goods trade by boosting Pakistani exports of medicines, meat and rice to Iraq while increasing Iraqi oil imports into Pakistan, which could help elevate bilateral trade well beyond current levels.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also underscored the potential for increased port activity and supply chain expansion under Pakistan’s blue economy strategy.

He highlighted that Pakistan can meet Iraq’s Potassium Sulphate needs, as a manufacturing facility already exists in the Gwadar Free Zone.

He also sought Iraq’s support ahead of Pakistan’s planned participation in the International Maritime Organization elections, receiving assurance of backing from the deputy mission head.

Iraqi Deputy Head of Mission Abdulqadir Sulyman Alhimiri expressed strong support for the minister’s proposals, calling the maritime sector a key enabler for future collaboration.