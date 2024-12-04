Pakistan, Iraq vow to strengthen defence ties

F.P. Report

BAGHDAD : Pakistan and Iraq have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their defence ties.

The commitment was reiterated during Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s meetings with Iraqi leadership, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari and Chief of Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah in Baghdad.

Both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and the current regional environment.

They explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries.

The Iraqi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.