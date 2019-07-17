Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state: Mazari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state.

Addressing a conference titled ‘Nuclear Arms Control: Challenges and Prospects’ in Islamabad, Mazari said that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were in safe hands.

She said that said that they wanted cordial ties with all countries based on mutual respect and cooperation.

The minister further said that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were for peace and added that the country kept them as a deterrent. She said that they believed in dialogues but not on aggression. Mazari further said that Pakistan gave befitting response to Indian aggression after Pulwama attack.

Earlier on March 25, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor had ruled out the possibility a nuclear war between Pakistan and India, saying Pakistan saw its nuclear weapons as more of deterrence tool to prevent actual wars.

“No sane country having this [nuclear] capability would talk about using it,” he had said in an interview to a Russian media outlet.

“Since we have gone overtly nuclear, as India also, our stance is that this capability eliminates the possibility of conventional war between the two states. So that is to say, this is a weapon of deterrence and a political choice.”