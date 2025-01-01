Pakistan is at the forefront of fostering the region’s maritime security

Javed Hafeez

Realizing the crucial importance of regional and global maritime security in the world today, Pakistan’s Navy has been hosting international maritime exercises since 2007. These exercises called ‘Aman’ (peace) are held every two years under the slogan: “Together for peace.” Their main objective is to promote regional co-operation and stability, greater inter-operability and to display united resolve against terrorism and piracy.

Participation in these exercises has been consistently increasing and 60 nations took part in Aman 2025 earlier in February, contributing to the normalization of bilateral and multilateral relations in the defense field. The participants included the US, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UAE, Oman, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The exercise was not only limited to naval ships but aviation contingents and special services groups as well.

The most strategic commodities transported through the Indian Ocean are energy resources. For oil transportation, the Arabian Gulf as a component of the Arabian Sea assumes crucial importance. Further ahead, the Red Sea right up to the Suez Canal is a vital waterway. Securing these sea lanes is not only important for oil exporting countries but also for the international economy.

Oil and gas exported by the Arabian Gulf nations passes through Pakistan’s territorial waters. Pakistani maritime security forces, therefore, have a definite role in ensuring safe and secure trade through its territorial waters and beyond. Pakistan itself imports much of its energy needs from GCC countries. But apart from performing its national duty of securing its own territorial waters, the Pakistan Navy goes beyond its call of duty. It has been part of the Coalition Task Force (CTF), a Bahrain-based international contingent deterring terrorism, piracy and smuggling on the high seas.

Apart from exercises on the sea, nations participating in Aman 2025 also took part in a dialogue entitled, ‘Secure Seas- Prosperous Future,’ conducted at the Karachi dockyard. Seminars conducted during these exercises encompassed a wide array of maritime security related subjects. These included security challenges in the Indian Ocean, piracy, narco-trafficking, strategic competition and non-state actors. The participants also discussed the role of emerging technologies with particular regard to artificial intelligence.

Growing participation in these exercises signifies the international maritime community understands the importance of coming together. In 2007, only 27 countries participated in Aman while the number in 2023 was 50.

Why is this exercise becoming more popular with the passage of time? Maritime trade is the lifeline of the international economy and Pakistan’s Navy has consistently adhered to high professional standards. Secondly, while Pakistan’s location poses challenges it also holds as many opportunities. One example is Pakistan’s vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with exciting opportunities that could yield results with international investments and technology. All maritime nations, including Pakistan, face challenges of sea pollution and the sustainable usage of sub-water natural resources. These challenges demand collaborative international actions which were discussed at the Aman Dialogue.

A senior Saudi defense officer said the Kingdom viewed these exercises as a means to enhance maritime co-operation and address shared challenges. Ship visits, search and rescue operations, live weapons firing and counter-terrorism demonstrations by the Special Services Group were part of the sea phase. The ground phase discussions also included issues like how to deal with asymmetric threats.

Saudi Arabia has two coastlines, one on the Gulf and the other on the Red Sea, that are 2,640 km long — areas that have seen tension in the recent past. On the other hand Pakistan’s coastline is about 1000 km long and is an area where illegal fishing often takes place. Eternal vigilance, they say, is the price of liberty. Both Pakistan and the Kingdom are cognizant of this reality. That is why they regularly participate in such international maritime exercises to ensure the security of their coastlines and territorial waters.

The conduct of ground, air and sea wars is fast changing. Adaptation to change and imbibing the latest skills are keys to victory. Periodic defense moots like Aman afford good opportunities for participants to ensure maritime security and for peace and prosperity at regional and global levels.

Courtesy: arabnews