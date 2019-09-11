Pakistan is our sole lawyer on Kashmir issue: AJK Prime Minister

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider on Wednesday said that Pakistan is sole lawyer of Kashmiris which is fighting its case worldwide.

A meeting of the All Parties Conference (APC) special committee comprising all political parties of Azad Kashmir was held in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq and AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin.

He said that the decision to cross the Line of Control (LoC) along the occupied Kashmir will be taken after consultation with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and all other political parties. “I have immense pressure from the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir as they wanted to cross Line of Control (LoC) to help the people of IoJ&K who are facing worst human rights violations by the occupied forces,” he added.

During the interval of the meeting, Raja Farooq Haider told reporters that all political parties would be consulted again on crossing the Line of Control. Farooq Haider said that Kashmir has been axed from the world whereas the occupied valley has been turned into the world’s largest prison. “Indian forces are also targeting innocent civilians at LoC, and the Kashmiris on both sides of LoC are facing most horrible brutalities.

He said that the residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are anxious to help their brothers in occupied Kashmir. “The situation in Occupied Kashmir is very serious. Under these circumstances, it is a good sign that all political leadership of AJK is sitting together,” he said.

The Premier lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani community who are actively raising voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir and exposing Indian brutalities in its humanitarian crisis. He said that the Kashmir issue was being highlighted due to sacrifices of the oppressed Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan appealed to the international community including United Nations Security Council for early lifting of curfew and warned that otherwise great human tragedy will occur in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Addressing a press conference after chairing the special meeting of All Parties Conference (APC) of all political parties of Azad Jammu Kashmir, he said, “The meeting of political parties in the current situation is a welcome initiative. The current situation in the valley is worst and if the international community including UNSC did not play their due role for the lifting of curfew, there will be a great human tragedy in IoJ&K”.