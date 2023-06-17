Pakistan issues 215 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued 215 visas to the Sikh pilgrims from India to take part in the festival of Guru Arjan Dev Jee scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17, on Tuesday.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Pakistan High Commission in India wrote: “Pakistan has issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee to be held in Pakistan from 8-17 June 2023.

“The visit is covered under the 1974 Bilateral Protocol. Pilgrims will travel to Gurdwaras at Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib & Kartarpur Sahib during their stay in Pakistan.”

Expressing his views on the occasion, Pakistan Chargé d’Affaires Salman Sharif wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey. He said Pakistan remains “committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims”.

Each year, a sizeable number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to participate in religious festivals and other occasions.