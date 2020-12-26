Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia

Monitoring Desk

Pakistan on Friday issued notices to Google and Wikipedia for “diseminating sacrilegious content”.

In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said they have been receiving complaints regarding “misleading search results” about Islam and an unauthentic version of the Quran uploaded on Google Play Store.

“Being a matter of very serious nature, PTA has approached Google Inc with the directions to immediately remove the unlawful content,” PTA said.

According to the PTA, they have also received complaints regarding caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Courtesy: Yeni Safak