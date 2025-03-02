Pakistan issues visas to 154 Indian pilgrims

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan High Commission in India said on Friday that it has issued visas to 154 Indian pilgrims to visit the revered Shree Katas Raj temples in the Chakwal district on the Pakistani side of Punjab.

The group of Indian pilgrims has been given visas to visit the Katas Raj temples from February 24 to March 2.

“@PakinIndia has issued 154 visas to a group of Pilgrims for their visit to the sacred Shree Katas Raj Temples in the Chakwal district, scheduled to take place from 24 February to 02 March 2025,” the Pakistani mission said in a post on X.

“Expressing his views on the occasion, @Saadawarraich wished the pilgrims a spiritually rewarding and fulfilling journey. Cd’A reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate such visits as per its policy to promote interfaith harmony & mutual understanding,” the Pakistani mission added.

The Shree Katas Raj temples are also known as Qila Katas. It is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways.

Pakistan issues visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India under a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

In December last year, Pakistan had issued 84 visas to Indian nationals to visit the Katas Raj temples in Chakwal district.