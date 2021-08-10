Pakistan joins Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq will visiting Doha to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus on 10-11 August 2021 on the invitation of Dr. Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatari Special Envoy for Counter Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan is accompanying the Special Representative.

Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism, involving Pakistan, US, Russia and China. This meeting of Troika Plus in Doha is taking place at an important time when the security situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating particularly as the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country continues.

Pakistan hopes that the meetings in Doha would help facilitate resumption of Intra-Afghan Negotiations with a view to achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

Meanwhile, the Taliban military chief released an audio message to his fighters on Tuesday, ordering them not to harm Afghan forces and government officials in territories they conquer. The recording was shared on Twitter by the Taliban spokesman in Doha, Mohammad Naim.

In the nearly five-minute audio, Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar, also tells the insurgents to stay out of abandoned homes of government and security officials who have fled, leave marketplaces open and protect places of business, including banks.

Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy, would “press the Taliban to stop their military offensive and to negotiate a political settlement, which is the only path to stability and development in Afghanistan,” State Department said.

The US envoy will also seek a commitment from A-fghanistan’s neighbors and the region not to recognize a Taliban government.