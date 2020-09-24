Pakistan junior hockey team to participate in Junior Asia Cup

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Junior Hockey Team will participate in Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament to be played in Bangladesh/Dhaka from 21st to 30th January 2021. Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), the new and emerging power house of men’s hockey in Pakistan has made a major contribution by providing 11 talented and upcoming hockey players to the national junior hockey team which will participate in the training camp being organized by PHF for the junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament. The names of the players are:-

Arbaz Ahmed, Rehan Butt, Ahtesham Aslam (Full backs).

Aqeel Ahmed, Asif Hanif, Muhammad Abdullah (Half Backs).

Faraz, Umair Sattar, Arshad Liaqat, Waqar Ali (Forwards).

Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goal Keeper).

Beside the outstanding 11 Hockey Players, Mr. Muhammad Imran, MPCL Hockey Team Coach will also form part of coaching/training panel for the training camp to be held from 22nd September 2020 at “Army Physical Fitness School, Abbottabad”.

MD/CEO Mari Petroleum Mr. Faheem Haider has congratulated the Mari Petroleum hockey team and its management for outstanding contribution towards promotion of hockey in Pakistan.