Pakistan Junior Squash players off to Malaysia

PESHAWAR (APP): A bunch of Pakistani Junior off to Malaysia on Sunday morning to participate in the two upcoming different age groups tournaments to be played in between July 2-15, 2019 in Malaysia, Games Development Officer Pakistan Squash Federation Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal told APP.

He said that as part of plan for juniors’ development, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has taken the initiative of sending a group of junior squash players for participation in upcoming international junior tournaments. Before leaving for Malaysia, Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal said that the Borneo Junior Open will be played in Malaysia from July 2-6, 2019. He disclosed that Naveed Rehman will play in U-19 category, Waleed Khalil in U-17, Ashab Irfan in U-17, Humam Ahmad and Muhammad Hanif in the U-15 categories.

Game Development Officer, PSF Squadron Leader Aamir Iqbal is also accompany these players as Manager during tournament. As per their traveling plan, the contingent departed from Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Sunday. After playing the tournament, they would further proceed to Penang on July 07, 2019 for playing Penang Junior Open which would be held from July 09-14, 2019.

In addition to above 05 players, Anas Ali Shah (U-15), Saboor Khan (U-13) and Abdullah Nawaz (U-13) would also join them along with Coach Muhammad Yasin during Penang Junior in Malaysia after playing in Macau. Before leaving for Malaysia, the boys have rigorious training in the national academy at the Musiff Squash Complex under qualified coaches of the Pakistan Squash Federation, he said.

He also expressed the hope that like Pakistan Junior player Muhammad Hamza winning the gold medal in Under-15 category in Macau besides two others Pakistanis Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif bagged bronze medals in the same event.