Pakistan keen to enhance existing friendly ties with Tajikistan: Leghari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said Pakistan is keen to enhance its existing friendly ties with Tajikistan.

Speaking at the 7th session of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission in Islamabad today, he emphasized the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation in commercial and economic fields for mutual benefits of both the countries.

The Minister expressed the confidence that the deliberations at this meeting will result in concrete recommendations to advance relations in the areas of trade, energy, agriculture, education and industrial sectors.

He noted that there is a great potential for trade between the two countries.

Highlighting the significance of regional connectivity, Awais Leghari said Pakistan welcomes Tajikistan to avail all trade corridors from Dushanbe to Gwadar and Karachi for enhanced economic relations.