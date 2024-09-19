Pakistan keen to expand ties with Russia: PM

Saqib Mushtaq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

The prime minister, talking to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who called on him here, conveyed that Pakistan considered strengthening relations with Russia as an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to a PM Office press release. Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month.

Recalling his “very fruitful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation. DPM Overchuk thanked the PM for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts. The prime minister also witnessed signing of an MoU between Russia and Pakistan, which signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science & technology and education.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Russia have reiterated their commitment to expanding trade and economic ties, along with enhancing regional connectivity, to strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides underscored the importance of fostering mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, food security, business, education, railways, science and technology, and promoting stronger people-to-people connections.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Mr Alexei Overchuk, who along with members of his delegation called on the President, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Welcoming the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, the President stressed the importance of exploring possibilities for barter trade, in addition to improving connectivity to strengthen economic relations between the two nations. He called for easing visa regulations and increasing connectivity through railways and direct flights to facilitate and enhance people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that there was great scope to increase bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector. It was emphasised that there was enormous potential to undertake joint ventures in the agricultural sector for the mutual benefit of the two countries. It was also informed that a 75-member business delegation from Pakistan would visit Russia in October to explore avenues for business and economic cooperation.

Mr Alexei Overchuk said that Russia was looking forward to improving cooperation with Pakistan in the areas of food security, science and technology, education, connectivity and railways. He stated that the upcoming visit of the Russian Prime Minister to Pakistan, in October, would provide another opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations. He further said that Russia held tremendous respect for all religions and Muslim culture, and had condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Mr Ishaq Dar, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Mr Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Minister of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions), Mr Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of Communications, Mr Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Commerce, Mr Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Ms Sherry Rehman, and senior officials of the Government were also present during the meeting.