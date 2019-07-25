Pakistan, Kenya agree to further enhance defence collaboration

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kenya have agreed to further enhance the interaction in the fields of training and defence collaboration.

The agreement came during a meeting between Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Kenya, and Kenyan Defence Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe in Nairobi.

During a joint meeting, Defence Cabinet Secretary and General Samson Mwathethe acknowledged the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Defence Headquarters, Guard of Honour was presented to the Naval Chief.