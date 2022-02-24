Pakistan, KSA joint drill continues at NCTC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The two-week long Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Joint Exercise AL-SAMSAAM-VIII-22 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Pabbi.

The joint exercise was a series of ongoing bilateral military exercises between the Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army, said an ISPR news release.

The Joint Exercise would focus on counter-terrorism operations including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with improvised explosive devi-ces (IEDs). It provided participating troops an opportunity to benchmark their respective operational practices and procedures as we-ll as learn from each other’s experiences. AL-SAMSAAM exercises are being conducted on biennial basis since 2004, it added.