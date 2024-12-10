Pakistan, Kuwait to strengthen cooperation in defense, security

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Kuwait have reaffirmed their shared commitments and emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in defense and security.

The resolve was expressed during high-level meetings between Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the Kuwaiti civil and military leadership.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to the State of Kuwait, met with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah; the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah; the Under Secretary of the Kuwait National Guard, Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee; the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Al Sabah; and the Acting Chief of Staff of the Kuwait Armed Forces, Major General Subah Jaber Alsabah.

Bilateral issues and defense cooperation were discussed during these high-level meetings.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, also visited the Mubarak Al Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed on the training activities being conducted at the Academy.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Headquarters of the Chief of Staff, Kuwait, a smartly turned-out contingent presented a ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.