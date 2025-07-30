Pakistan launches new Remote Sensing Satellite

F.P. Report

Pakistan today successfully launched its Remote Sensing Satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre (XSLC) in China.

The satellite will provide high-resolution, round-the-clock imaging, significantly strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities in urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster management and mitigation, agricultural monitoring, food security, environmental protection, deforestation tracking, climate change analysis, and water resource management.

Launched by Pakistan’s national space agency, SUPARCO, in collaboration with the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) and MICROSAT China, the satellite represents a cornerstone of an integrated Earth observation system.

It is set to support sustainable socio-economic development and improve the quality of life across the country.

With this latest success, Pakistan reaffirms its position among the community of space-faring nations, leveraging innovation to pursue a more secure, sustainable and prosperous future.

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has commended the dedication of the engineers, scientists and technical teams from SUPARCO Pakistan and CETC & MICROSAT China for their exemplary cooperation and unwavering commitment to the mission.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has congratulated the nation on the successful launch of new remote sensing satellite.

In a post on his X handle, he said this marks another proud moment for the nation. He said Pakistan Space Programme has once again soared to new heights.

Ahsan Iqbal said this achievement showcases the dedication and excellence of SUPARCO and its brilliant team, pushing Pakistan further into the frontiers of space technology.

The Minister for Planning said this milestone not only strengthens Pakistan’s capabilities in space exploration but also takes Pakistan–China Iron Brotherhood beyond the skies.