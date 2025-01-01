Pakistan Launches “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” in Retaliation to Indian Airbase Strikes

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has launched a series of retaliatory strikes against key Indian military installations under “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos,” a campaign described by the federal government as a “befitting response” to unprovoked Indian aggression.

In an official statement issued late Thursday night, the government said the operation was initiated following India’s earlier missile strikes targeting three Pakistan Air Force bases, an action Islamabad condemned as an attack on its “homeland, people, and sovereignty.”

“These strikes are a direct response to India’s initial aggression,” the statement read. “Pakistan is exercising its legitimate right to self-defense in accordance with international law.”

As part of the operation, Pakistan deployed its Al-Fatah missiles, which the government said have been symbolically named after children who lost their lives in the Indian missile assault earlier in the evening. The move underscores the emotional and national significance of Pakistan’s counter-offensive.

“The naming of our missiles after the innocent victims is a reflection of the pain our nation feels, and our commitment to ensure justice,” the statement added.

Government and military officials have reiterated that Pakistan does not seek war but will not hesitate to defend itself against external threats. The statement emphasized that Pakistan’s response was calibrated, targeted, and designed to avoid civilian casualties, focusing solely on military objectives.

Further details on the scope and outcomes of the retaliatory strikes have not yet been released, but sources within the defense establishment have confirmed that multiple high-value Indian military targets were engaged with precision.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides on high alert as international actors call for restraint and dialogue.