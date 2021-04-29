Pakistan likely to receive more rainfall than usual in 2021

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: More rain cycles are expected in South Asian countries, including Pakistan, between June and September this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF).

The forum recently held an online meeting to discuss this year’s rainfall prospects in regional countries.

SASCOF predicted rains in the region during the meeting, adding that Pakistan, including South Asian countries, is likely to receive more rains this year.

“From June through September, the Southwest Monsoon dominates life in much of South Asia. Accounting for 75-90% of the annual rainfall in most parts of the region (excepting Sri Lanka and southeastern India), the monsoon has an all-pervading influence on the socio-economic fabric of the region and thus of the national economies of South Asian countries,” read the statement issued by the World Meteorological Organisation.

A detailed outlook in this regard will be released in late May.

SASCOF was launched in 2010 under the auspices of the WMO to engage South Asian countries that share a strong and common interest in understanding and forecasting the monsoon.

It is part of a worldwide network of Regional Climate Outlook Forums supported by WMO and its partners to promote collaboration and information sharing on seasonal climate prediction and related issues.